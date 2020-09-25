BREAKING: Mount Pleasant Football Cancels Against Keokuk, Potential COVID-19 Positives Among Team

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant Panther football team is cancelling their contest tonight out of an abundance of caution regarding potential positive COVID-19 tests within the team, Director of Athletics Scott Lamm told KILJ.

Parents and players were notified of the cancellation at about 11:30 a.m. Friday (today) morning.

The Panthers were expected to travel to Keokuk for the Chiefs’ homecoming contest.

Lamm told KILJ the team will “reevaluate” where things stand Monday after contract tracing and perhaps testing over the weekend.

The outlook of the rest of the season will be “clearer” by then, Lamm explained.

Mount Pleasant is 2-2 this season.