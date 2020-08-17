BREAKING: Mount Pleasant Couple Dies in Plane Crash in Missouri

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Osage Beach Police Department (MO.) has released details of a fatal plane crash at the Grand Glaize Airport.

Officers responded to the area at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and located the crash site in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road.

Per the City of Osage Beach, the individuals involved in the crash have been identified as Scott and Amy Lowe of Mount Pleasant.

Officers are still on scene awaiting the arrival of the National Traffic Safety Bureau.

The Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Osage Beach Ambulance Service, Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

The official release by the Osage Beach Police Department can be found here.