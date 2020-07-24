Breaking: IHSAA Announces Seven-Week Football Schedule, More Changes

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced several notable changes to their fall football schedule.

First practice (August 10) and first competition (August 27) dates are currently unchanged in this revision, as are the weeks for state semifinals (November 13-15) and finals (November 20-21).

This revised plan was approved by the Board of Control on Friday.

The IHSAA plans to release further fall season and sport-specific guidance next week. Team schedules will be compiled and released when available.

2020 Scheduling Changes:

REGULAR SEASON: A seven-week regular season will be conducted. Teams will have the option of scheduling five, six, or seven games within those seven weeks.

POSTSEASON: All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason. Brackets will consist of six rounds for each classification. The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality, and team availability as primary considerations. This is intended to be a one-time measure for postseason formatting.

OPTIONAL DATES: Week 1 and Week 2 will be optional game dates. Opponents, locations, and participation may determined by member schools in 11-player football.