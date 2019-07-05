Bradley H. Dyall

Bradley H. Dyall, 59, of Orlando, FL and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Orlando.

The funeral service for Mr. Dyall will be 1:00 PM Sat., July 6 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. David Bracht-Wagner and Pastor Terry Jerrel will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present from 5-7 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for a charity to be named later. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Bradley Herbert Dyall was born December 18, 1959 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Charles Herbert and Marjorie Elizabeth (Hope) Dyall, Jr. Brad graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1980. One June 28, 1986 at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Brad was united in marriage to Connie Ann Elmore.

From 1978 until 2002, Brad worked for the former Blue Bird Bus Company in Mt. Pleasant, primarily assembling the buses switch boxes. He would also put in extra time delivering the buses to schools around the country. Following Blue Bird’s closing, Brad enrolled and graduated from a barber school in Cedar Rapids. In 2003, Brad purchased the former King’s Barbershop and established Brad’s Barbershop. He operated the shop until he closed in 2011 and moved to Florida.

Brad was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed boating and fishing. Brad rooted for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the St. Louis Cardinals and especially the Green Bay Packers (or more often than not, whichever NFL team was winning in the family “pick the winner pool”). Brad was a lover of movies, TV shows 80’s music and puppies, especially the ones in their family. After moving to Florida, Brad began “neighboring” in his community. He did trash patrol, shared meals (most especially the spaghetti for which he was well known) and recently completed his term on the HOA (homeowners association) Board. Brad was a conscientious shopper, often being the only male voice in the group of women that shopped with his wife and daughter. He treasured the time he and his family would spend on vacations and cruises. Most especially, Brad was very patriotic, displaying the deep love of his country in the red, white and blue colors of his clothes.

Those thankful for sharing in Brad’s life include his wife Connie of Orlando; his daughter and her boyfriends, Alyssa Dyall and Bryan Bruner of Cedar Falls, IA; 2 brothers, Don Dyall of Mt. Pleasant and John Dyall and his wife Eileen of Florissant, MO; a sister, Hope Dyall Scarff and her husband Dave of Mt. Pleasant and several nieces and nephews.

Brad is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie who died in May of 2007 and his father Charlie who died in November of 2018