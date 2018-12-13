BQA Training for Cattle Producers

“The Henry County Cattleman are holding a BQA training Tuesday December 18th @ 7pm in the basement of the Henry County Extension Office. It is free to all cattleman in Henry or surrounding counties, there will be light snacks and drinks provided. Just so people know they will most likely not get there BQA number tell after the first of the year, so if you are planning on selling cattle to Tyson or at Kalona as fat cattle you will not be able to until you get that number. If you are a small cow/calf producer, cattle feeder or are raising a few head of your own to butcher this training will benefit all cattleman and women. If anyone has any questions they can contact Henry County Cattleman President Adam Smith @ 319-217-1151”