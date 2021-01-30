Boys’ Basketball: IHSAA Releases Class 3A Playoff Assignments

Boys’ Basketball: IHSAA Releases Class 3A Playoff AssignmentsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on January 30, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their Class 3A Playoff Substate assignments ahead of what should be a very competitive playoff field in February.
In 3A, Mount Pleasant has been paired in Substate 5 where they could meet up with any of the following:
- Davenport Assumption
- Fairfield
- Fort Madison
- Keokuk
- Marion
- Mount Vernon
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
The first round of the Class 3A playoffs is set to begin on Monday, February 22nd.
The Association also announced their decision to cancel consolation games for the upcoming state tournament.
The decision was made to allow for more thorough cleaning and more time between championship games.