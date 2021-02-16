Boys’ Basketball: Youthtful W-MU Falls Late

Boys’ Basketball: Youthtful W-MU Falls LateWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 16, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Burlington — Notre Dame got 15 points from Josh Smith as the Nikes rallied from down one at halftime to sneak past Winfield-Mount Union, 57-46 in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal matchup.
Matt Johnson added 13 for the Nikes, while Jackson Brent had eight.
Winfield led 27-26 at recess before seeing Notre Dame outscore them 31-19 in the second half.
The freshman duo for the Wolves led the way — Abram Edwards had 20 points while Cam Buffington added 12.
Winfield, who’s future is undoubtedly very bright, ends their season 9-10.
Notre Dame, now 14-6, will take on New London Thursday night at Father Minnett Gymnasium in a game you can hear on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.