Boys’ Basketball: W-MU Boys’ Set for Postseason Surge

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Class 1A Boys’ playoffs begin tonight with the play-in round — which means the KILJ Tournament Trail continues on as we travel to Winfield-Mount Union for a Class 1A, Substate 4 play-in round matchup between the Wolves and Columbus Community (1-16).

This will be the second meeting between the schools this year, with Winfield taking the only matchup 62-33, back on January 5th.

The winner of this play-in round tilt will Burlington Notre Dame next week Monday.

Winfield-Mount Union, who enters the postseason at 8-9, is led by Cam Buffington — a freshman — who is averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Fellow freshman Abram Edwards is the other double figure scorer, pouring in 12.7 points and leads the team averaging 9.3 rebounds.

Columbus’ lone win came back on January 15th — they defeated Louisa-Muscatine 35-34.

The Wildcats are led by senior Mason Hodges, who scores 8.9 points per game.

Owen Watson averages 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for Columbus, as well.

Catch the game on FM 105.5 or kilj.com beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show will begin at 6:45 p.m.