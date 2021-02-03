Boys’ Basketball: State Announces 1A, 2A Pairings

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(KILJ) — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their 2021 Boys’ Basketball Playoff Pairings in Class 1A and 2A.

In Class 1A, area teams will be competing in District 8.

There, preliminary games will feature WACO (2-15) at Highland and Winfield-Mount Union (8-8) at home against Columbus Community, both on Friday, February 12th.

First round games will begin on Monday, February 15th.

There, New London (13-4) will host Lisbon at 7:00 p.m. in a game you can listen to on FM 105.5.

Notre Dame (11-5) will await the winner of the preliminary round matchup between Winfield-Mount Union and Columbus Community.

The top of the bracket will see top-seeded Springville await the winner of WACO-Highland, while Danville (9-7) will host Holy Trinity both of which will be played again, on Monday, February 15th.

Second round games will be played at Notre Dame and Springville both on Thursday, February 18th.

The district final is set for Tuesday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at a site yet to be determined.

You can see the bracket in full here.

In Class 2A, area programs will be slotted in District 10, where Central Lee (6-12) will host Van Buren County (0-13) on Monday, February 15th at 7:00 p.m.

The Mediapolis boys’ (5-12) will travel to Letts on that same night to tango with Louisa-Muscatine (8-9) in their first round matchup.

The winner of that tilt will get top-seeded Pekin (16-1) on Thursday, February 18th in Packwood, while the winner of Central Lee-Van Buren County will travel to West Burlington (12-4).

You can see the entire bracket here.

In other news and notes, the Association announced that the Class 3A and Class 4A brackets will be available on Wednesday, February 10.

Opening round substate games for Class 3A and Class 4A tipoff on Monday, February 22.