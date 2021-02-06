Boys’ Basketball: Porter Sets New Career High, Tigers Get Revenge on Nikes

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: thehawkeye.com)

(Burlington) — Just a couple of nights after setting a career-high in points, New London sophomore Blaise Porter has already broken his own personal record.

Porter scored 39 points on an efficient 13-of-18 shooting as New London avenged a January 5th loss to the Nikes with a 72-63 crucial road win last night at Father Minnett Gymnasium in Burlington.

Kade Benjamin chipped in with 14 points (6-of-11 FG) while Devon Swanson added 12, including drilling three 3-pointers.

The win for New London kept them atop the Super Conference South Division standings at 13-2 in conference play and 14-4 overall.

New London held a 15-point lead into the 4th Quarter, riding that wave to their fourth consecutive victory.

Notre Dame was led by Josh Smith, who finished with 23 points.

The loss moved the Nikes to 11-6 overall and 8-5 in Super Conference tilts.

New London will be off until February 9th, when they host Holy Trinity.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

You can listen to their Class 1A Substate 4 First Round matchup against Lisbon on FM 105.5, set for 7:00 p.m. on February 15th.