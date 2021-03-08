Boys’ Basketball: Porter, Benjamin; W-MU Freshman Headline SEISC All-Conference Teams

Boys’ Basketball: Porter, Benjamin; W-MU Freshman Headline SEISC All-Conference TeamsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on March 8, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Photo Courtesy: (JOHN LOVRETTA/THE HAWK EYE)
KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has released their robust All-Conference teams.
Here’s a look at local athletes honored on the first team and the other awards given out by conference coaches this year:
1st Team South Division
- Blaise Porter, New London
- Kade Benjamin, New London
- Ty Carr, Danville
- Dylan Stuecker, Central Lee
- Josh Smith, Notre Dame
- Vasin Thurman, Holy Trinity
- Marvion Jackson, West Burlington
- Darian Johnson, West Burlington
1st Team North Division
- Maddox Griffin, Wapello
- Caden Thomas, Wapello
- Cam Buffington, W-MU
- Cole Lipper, Mediapolis
- Abram Edwards, W-MU
New London sophomore Blaise Porter was named the South Division Player of the Year.
Porter helped guide the Tigers to the substate finals, averaging 22.4 points, five assists and four rebounds per game.
The North Division Player of the Year was split between Pekin senior Brady Millikin and Maddox Griffin of Wapello.
Wapello head coach Ken Spielbauer was named Coach of the Year.
Spielbauer orchestrated an 18-3 season for the Indians and were ousted in the district final in a narrow, double overtime loss to Easton Valley — the team that beat New London in substate.
The full list can be found here:SEI Boys All Conference Basketball 2020-2021