Boys’ Basketball: Panthers Rally Late, Earn Clutch Win at Regina

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Iowa City) — Chase Williamson hit two clutch threes, one to give the Panthers a five-point lead with under 1:00 minute to go in the game as the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team (11-7) rallied to defeat Iowa City Regina (6-7) 69-63.

The Panthers saw Regina take a two-point lead into the 4th quarter and build a lead of six in the frame behind the strong play of senior forward Ashton Cook, who finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, but never wavered in the face of adversity.

“I think we responded well [in the 4th Quarter] and we just talked honestly. We challenged them and they responded well tonight. It was nice to see us get four guys in double figures” head coach Eric Rawson said.

Sam Jerrell led the quartet of double figure scorers with a season-high 18 points for the Panthers, while Brevin Wilson chipped in with 15 points and four rebounds with 13 coming after the break.

Dewon Trent added 14, while Chase Williamson poured in 11.

Wilson had been waiting for a performance like this and after a key second-half adjustment by Rawson, Wilson performed well hitting 6-0f-9 shots from the field after recess while playing all 16:00 minutes.

“We put Brevin into the high-post and Brevin was able to execute. He made some tough shots for us early in the third that got momentum back going for us.” explained.

Mount Pleasant outscored the Regals 25-17 down the stretch largely behind a season-high 24 three point shots attempted. The Panthers hit on 60% of their threes in the fourth quarter — including the aforementioned clutch triple by Williamson — to earn a tough road victory.

“It certainly opens up the inside and driving lanes. Sam [Jerrell] hit three big threes, Chase [Williamson] hit a couple. They certainly stepped up for us.”

Mount Pleasant will use Wednesday to rest up before hosting Burlington (5-9), Thursday night.

You can listen to that game on FM 105.5 beginning with the Panther Tipoff Show at 7:15 p.m.

Iowa City Regina will host West Liberty (2-10) on Friday.