Boys’ Basketball: Panthers Edge Keokuk, Advance to Thursday’s Semifinals

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team led by 17 at halftime, only to see Keokuk rally back in the second half — eventually taking a 45-44 lead — but the Panthers scored six of the game’s final seven points to squeak past the Chiefs 50-46 in a Class 3A Substate First Round matchup at Keokuk High School last night.

“Keokuk is a very good team, they’re senior dominated. We knew this was going to to be a tough game, but we had a good game plan and we executed really well” head coach Eric Rawson said.

The win advances the Panthers to the Round of 32 this Thursday, when they travel to battle Mount Vernon.

Dewon Trent put the game on ice with 5.4 seconds left in the game.

Trent, with the Panthers clinging to a two point lead, stole the ball from Keokuk’s Abbot Haner and was immediately fouled.

The junior, who has morphed into the Panthers’ top scoring option, drilled both foul shots to give the Panthers a four point lead.

“He’s such a great kid, a silent leader. He had very nice game, he’s so consistent for us night in and night out.”

Trent finished with 19 points, while sophomore Owen Van Sickel had 11.

“We had a really good week of practice with our young guys, and we know what Owen brings to us. Those young guys stepped for us in a big game and we are happy to see that” Rawson explained.

Brevin Wilson added nine for the Panthers who nipped Keokuk for the first time in their last four matchups.

Isaiah Seay paced Keokuk with 19 points, while Anthony Potratz chipped in with 15.

The Panthers, now 13-10, will travel to Mount Vernon on Thursday.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.