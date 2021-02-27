Boys’ Basketball: New London Ready to Roar Back to the Well

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Maquoketa — The New London Tiger boys’ basketball (19-4) is aiming to head back to the 1A State Tournament for the first time since 2017 today when they take on undefeated Easton Valley (21-0) in a Class 1A Substate 4 Final today.

The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Maquoketa High School and can be heard on FM 105.5 beginning with Tournament Trail Tipoff Show at 4:15 p.m.

Both teams have taken the hard road to their meeting today.

For New London, it meant surviving a late flurry by No. 8 Springville, holding on for a 71-68 win Tuesday night at West Liberty High School.

Junior forward Devin Swanson was unconscious from the field for the Tigers in Tuesday’s tilt, pouring in a game high 32 points and 10 boards.

Sophomore guard Blaise Porter has seen his level play rise in each of New London’s first three playoff wins averaging 21.6 points per game in the postseason.

He had the game-clinching play against the Orioles — a steal with 6.8 to play in the game.

Meanwhile, Easton Valley (21-0) survived a double overtime thriller against unranked Wapello Tuesday night, 50-48.

The River Hawks hit a game tying shot at the end of the first overtime and did just not enough to overcome a hot night from Wapello junior Maddox Griffin.

Easton Valley is led by senior guard Kaleb Cornilsen, who is averaging a team-best 23.3 points per game.

He had 22 in the team’s win over the Indians, Tuesday night.

The Easton Valley win moved them to today’s substate final, a game they lost last year after starting the year similarly to this, at 23-0.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the action beginning at 4:15 p.m.