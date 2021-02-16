Boys’ Basketball: New London Rallies Late for First Round Win

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta / thehawkeye.com)

New London —Blaise Porter scored 24 points as New London did just enough to eke out a first round win over Lisbon last night, defeating the Lions 44-40 in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal.

Lisbon, who was down by as many 11 in the first half, rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 37-36 lead.

From that point on, however, New London went on a 8-3 to close the game out — with help from sophomore Kade Benjamin who made two clutch shots down the stretch.

Benjamin, who struggled to find his rhythm in the first half, finished with 11 points and 17 boards for the Tigers, who improved to 17-4 on the year.

“Like I said, to the guys: you never know where your team is before you get tested like that” head coach Bryant Porter told KILJ.

“Now we know, teams are going to scheme and they’re going to come right at [us]. We just have to bring our A-game every night.”

The win advances New London to the second round Thursday night where they will meet up with Burlington Notre Dame.

It will be their third matchup with the Nikes this season, with both teams taking a game earlier this year.

“I’m always excited to see Notre Dame” Porter explained.

“We see each other twice every season, we meet each in the other districts. My guys are going to be up. I’m not going to have to say a lot to them. They love playing at Notre Dame. It’s going to be a fun match.”

Lisbon was led by former Mount Pleasant youth Kole Becker, who matched Porter with 24 points.

Lisbon ends their season 11-9.