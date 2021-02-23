Boys’ Basketball: New London Primed for Revenge Spot in District Final

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta / thehawkeye.com)

New London — The New London boys’ basketball team has a chance to exercise some demons tonight.

Last year, they found themselves in the district final only to fall to Pekin.

Tonight they’re right back in the same spot, ready to take on top-seeded Springville (22-2) at West Liberty High School for a chance to move to Saturday night’s Substate Final.

New London has beaten Lisbon and Notre Dame on their way to tonight’s district final, while Springville knocked off WACO and Danville.

The Tigers are led by all-everything sophomore guard Blaise Porter, who’s scoring at a 22.5 per game clip.

Classmate Kade Benjamin scores 18 per game, while hauling in nine boards per night.

Camden Kasel and Devin Swanson play third and fourth banana for New London — and they’ll need to play to well tonight for New London to spring a win on the Orioles.

Springville was a state tournament qualifier a year ago, defeating Pekin — who again, ousted New London — but lost in the state quarterfinals to Algona Bishop Garrigan 55-52.

They’re paced by senior guard Alex Koppes, who scores 19.6 points per game.

Juniors Luke Menster (15.3 ppg) and Rhenden Wagaman (15.8 ppg) are also in double figures for Springville.

Their only two losses have come to arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of class in North Linn.

Tonight’s game will be a later 8:00 p.m. tip.

You can listen on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action.