Boys’ Basketball: New London Meets in Pekin in Star Studded SEISC Showdown

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Super Conference boys’ shootout games will begin tonight when New London will take on Pekin.

The much anticipated matchup between the South Division champion Tigers and No. 8 (2A) Pekin will be played tonight in Pekin at 7:30 p.m.

Pekin enters play tonight 16-1.

The contest tonight will be rematch of last year’s Class 1A Substate 4 Semifinal that saw Pekin win 59-49.

The Panthers are led by senior Brock Long, who scores 16.1 points per game and connects on 42.2% of his three-point shots.

New London’s Blaise Porter averages 22.4 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Other Shootout Games include:

West Burlington vs. Wapello

Notre Dame vs. Hillcrest Academy

Danville vs. Mediapolis

Holy Trinity vs. Louisa-Muscatine

The final three of those will be played Friday night.

In the Southeast Conference tonight, the Mount Pleasant boys’ will host Burlington in a game that has been rescheduled three times.

The matchup between coaches who are old friends, Burlington’s Caleb Akey and Mount Pleasant’s Eric Rawson, will begin at Mount Pleasant High School at 7:30 p.m.

With the KILJ Tournament Trail getting underway, there will be no radio for tonight’s game.