Boys’ Basketball: New London-Easton Valley Moved to Matinee Start

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The New London-Easton Valley boys’ substate final game has been moved to a 4:30 p.m. tip according to New London Director of Athletics Ben Fry.

The game will still be played at Maquoketa High School.

New London, 19-4, knocked off Springville 71-68 in overtime to earn the trip to the final, while Easton Valley (22-0) defeated Wapello in double overtime 50-48.

You can listen to Saturday’s game on FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have coverage beginning at 4:15 p.m.