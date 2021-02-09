Boys’ Basketball: MP-Burlington Set for Thursday

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — For the third time in the last week, the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will try to play Burlington in a Southeast Conference bout.

The matchup, originally scheduled for last Thursday, was postponed then because of weather.

Moved to Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the game was again postponed due to wintry conditions, moved to tonight.

However, with a shortage of officials available tonight, the game needed to be moved again.

Mount Pleasant head coach Eric Rawson has told KILJ the game will now be played Thursday at Mount Pleasant with JV starting at 6:00 p.m. and the varsity game getting going at 7:30 p.m.

Unfortunately due to the KILJ Tournament Trail starting — we’ll be at Winfield-Mount Union-Holy Trinity — there will be no radio coverage of that contest.