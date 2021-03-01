Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant’s Trent Unanimous First Team All-SEC Choice

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krutsinger / southeastiowaunion.com)

KILJ — Mount Pleasant junior forward Dewon Trent was one of four Panthers honored by Southeast Conference coaches on the 2020-21 All-Conference list.

Trent was a unanimous first-team selection in his first varsity season after leading Mount Pleasant to a 13-11 record and a near upset of Mount Vernon (RV) in last Thursday’s Class 3A Substate semifinal.

Trent finished third in the conference — and tops on the team — in scoring at 15.8 points per game, while hauling 7.3 rebounds — also good for third in the Southeast Conference.

Joining Trent on the first team was Amarion Davis of Burlington (Co-Conference POY), Fort Madison’s Dayton Davis (Co-Conference POY), Ethan Patterson of Washington, Fairfield’s Max Wheaton and Anthony Potratz of Keokuk.

Panther senior forward Brevin Wilson was named Second Team All-SEC.

Wilson averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game — second in the SEC.

Both Owen Vansickel and Chase Williamson garnered Honorable Mention All-Conference recognition.

Dylon Hagans, Jack Johnson, Mason Mills, Cooper Pullis, Avery Scanridge and Brevin Wilson were all named to the Academic All-Conference list.