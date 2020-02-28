Boys Basketball: Lowery, Kohorst Headline All-SEC Honors

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krutsinger, Sports Editor, Southeast Iowa Sports Union)

KILJ — The Southeast Conference has announced their 2019-20 All-Conference basketball list.

The Mount Pleasant Panthers (12-11) have two first-team selections.

First, Clayton Lowery was a unanimous selection after leading the Panthers with 13.1 points per game this year.

Lowery was also a stalwart defensively, leading the team with north of two steals per game as well.

Joining him on the 1st-Team was senior guard Keegan Kohorst.

Kohorst scored 9.2 points per game on 49% shooting while leading the Panthers in assists.

The rest of the first team was Keokuk’s Anthony Potratz — also the Player of the Year — and Isaiah Seay, as well as the Washington tandem of Kasen Bailey and Luke Turner.

Senior Jaxon Hoyle was named a second-team selection for the Panthers this year.

Hoyle averaged just shy of 10 points per game while hitting a team-best 40 threes.

Brody Bender and Brevin Wilson were both Honorable Mention selections,