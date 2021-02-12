Boys’ Basketball: Crown Them! New London Throttles Pekin

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta // thehawkeye.com)

Packwood — A statement was made loud and clear in Southeast Iowa last night, as Blaise Porter ripped No. 8 (2A) Pekin for 29 points and New London rolled to a 71-54 win over the Panthers in the defacto Super Conference Championship.

The Shootout Game, which paired the top-seed from the North Division (Pekin) and South Division (New London) could not have gone better for New London.

Camden Kasel and Kade Benjamin each aided Porter’s heroic effort with 15 points, while Devin Swanson added 10.

The win moved New London to 16-4, while Pekin stumbled to 16-2.

New London will open their postseason surge on Monday on FM 105.5 when they take on Lisbon in a first round matchup at 7:00 p.m.

The KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show will begin at 6:45 p.m.