Boys’ Basketball: Little Movement in Latest AP Top 10

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — This weeks’ installment of the Associated Press Top 10 poll has been released and there is not a a lot of movement among Iowa’s boys’ basketball programs.

Here’s a look at the full poll:

Class 1A

1. North Linn (9) (16-0)

2. Lake Mills (15-0)

3. Martensdale-St. Marys (15-0)

4, Easton Valley (16-0)

5. Le Mars Gehlen (16-1)

6. Grand View Christian (13-1)

7. Springville (16-1)

8. Montezuma (15-2)

9. Remsen St. Mary’s (13-2)

10. Wapsie Valley (11-3)

Class 2A

1. Boyden-Hull (9) (16-0)

2. AHSTW (16-1)

3. Western Christian (14-3)

4. O-A/BC-IG (15-1)

5. West Branch (12-0)

6. Des Moines Christian (13-2)

7. Dike-New Hartford (13-2)

8. Pekin (16-1)

9. Aplington-Parkersburg (13-2)

10. Denver (13-3)

Class 3A

1. Ballard (6) (13-1)

2. Pella (1) (13-1)

3. Monticello (2) (14-0)

4. Solon (14-1)

5. Carroll (12-2)

6. Western Dubuque (11-2)

7. Dallas Center-Grimes (11-2)

8. Glenwood (13-2)

9. Davenport Assumption (10-4)

10. Clear Lake (14-1)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Falls (6) (10-0)

2. Waukee (3) (8-1)

3. Johnston (6-1)

4. Ankeny Centennial (10-1)

5. Dubuque Hempstead (9-2)

6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (12-3)

7. West Des Moines Valley (8-3)

8. Iowa City Liberty (5-1)

TIE.Southeast Polk (9-2)

10. Ames. (9-3.)