Boom Night Fireworks!

Mount Pleasant Community High School is excited to announce that there will be a very short fireworks display to open Boom Night festivities. The display will occur after the crowning of the 2019 Royalty (approximately 7:45 pm) on Thursday, September 26th, at Mapleleaf Field. The school is providing this notice so that residents will be aware of what is happening in the area. Thank you to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department for their help in setting off the fireworks and the preparation and assistance needed to make this happen.