Bonnie Zachmeyer HawkinsWritten by Theresa Rose on August 21, 2019
Bonnie Zachmeyer Hawkins, 75, of Lowell, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.
The memorial service for Mrs. Hawkins will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Friday with the family greeting friends from 6 – 8 pm. Cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.