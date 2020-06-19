Body of Missing Fairfield Man Found

The body of a Fairfield man, reported missing since June 14, has been found. According to the Jefferson County Attorney’s office Fairfield police located the body of 30 year old Joshua R. Meth on the outskirts of Chautauqua Park Thursday at about 9 pm. There were no signs of foul play. Cause of death is pending a final report from the medical examiner’s office. Reportedly, Meth left the home he shared with his girlfriend after an apparent argument on Sunday.