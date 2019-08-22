Bob Deo (final arrangements)

Robert A. “Bob” Deao, 68, of rural Fairfield passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield.

Bob’s family will host a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lockridge School. Memorials may be directed to the Lockridge Fire and Rescue Department in his memory. According to his wishes cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.