Board of Adjustment to Hear Appeal

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

October 9, 2018 10:00 A.M.

AGENDA

The Board of Adjustment of the City of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, will meet on Tuesday, October 9, at 10:00 A.M., in the City Hall conference room, City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Call to order Hear appeal to a decision made by the Community Development Committee to deny a request made by Richard and Teresa Mertens on behalf of RTM Elm LLC to install metal siding on the building located at 123 N Jefferson St. Open Forum

Adjourn