Bill F. Rauenbuehler

Bill F. Rauenbuehler, 60, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Hospice House in West Burlington, IA, following a battle with cancer.

Friends may sign the register, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019, after 12 noon. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening at the Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Reverend Paul Connolly officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Gifts of love may be given to the family through Bill’s mother, Dorothy Rauenbuehler, or to Hope Lodge in Iowa City. On-line condolences should be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born June 2, 1959, in Ft. Madison, IA, Bill Francis was the son of Linus J. and Dorothy M. (Dingman) Rauenbuehler. He was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Following high school Bill went to work at Metromail, now known as Innovairre, where he worked in the warehouse as a forklift driver and various other responsibilities. After nearly 40 years, he was forced to retire due to health reasons. Always working, Bill spent many hours at the family farm. He collected farm toys, enjoyed motorcycling, and experimented with new recipes when cooking. Following the activities of his children and spending time with them were a priority for Bill.

Bill is survived by three children, Joshua Rauenbuehler of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Jessica Rauenbuehler of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Justin Rauenbuehler currently serving in the United States Army, stationed at Ft. Polk in Louisiana; his mother, Dorothy Rauenbuehler of Winfield, IA; a sister Susan McConnell of Danville, IA; and three brothers, Gerald (Penny) Rauenbuehler of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Michael Rauenbuehler of Winfield, IA, and Joseph (Kathy) Rauenbuehler of Mt. Pleasant, IA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Along with his father, Linus Rauenbuehler, Bill was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mark McConnell.