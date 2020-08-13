Bike Van Buren This Weekend

The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 34TH year of Bike Van Buren on August 15 & 16. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through our historical villages during the two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bikers with free refreshments and outstanding hospitality! All of the routes will lead you through some of the most beautiful countryside in Iowa! Register for Bike Van Buren online at www.villagesofvanburen.com or walk-up registration will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7-8:30am, Sunday only rider registration is 7:30-8:00am. Two day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.

Two routes will be offered on Saturday and one route on Sunday. Riders can create their own route as well. All routes will begin and end at the Keosauqua City Park, and all are clearly marked with large colored arrows. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness of Burlington will provide technical support and sag wagons will be en-route with the riders at all times. Phone numbers for support crews are provided on the maps riders will receive upon registration. Riders are encouraged to carry a cell phone. All support crews will be equipped with free cold bottled water, courtesy of Dutchman’s General Store in Cantril, and limited first aid.

Riders will have the option to purchase a lunch band at registration ($10 adults, $7 youth). Saturday’s lunch will be held at the Lunch Box Café in Douds and Sunday’s lunch will be held at the Bridge Café & Supper Club in Farmington. Registered riders will take advantage of 100% complimentary refreshments at each hospitality stop. Hospitality stops will be spread out more this year but will include some fascinating sites such as the Lacey-Keosauqua State Park Lodge, The Stone House in Bentonsport, Pearson House Museum Complex in Keosauqua and the Log Cabin Restoration located next to the Birmingham City Park Shelterhouse.

We will hold a drawing at the completion of the event this year, in lieu of the annual Poker Run. All registered riders for the weekend will be included. First prize is $50 cash. Second prize is a free registration towards next year’s Bike Van Buren. Bickel’s Cycling & Fitness in Burlington will provide prizes for the remaining place winners. The drawing will be held on Monday and winners will be contacted by phone.

Saturday’s ride will conclude at the Pearson House Museum Complex where riders will have the opportunity to try some 1840s snacks. Be sure to ask to tour the Underground Railroad safe house and see where escaping slaves hid under the floorboards during the Civil War on their journey to freedom. The Pearson House will also be open on Sunday from 1:00-4:00pm.

Hotel Manning will be offering grab and go breakfast burritos both mornings during registration. Saturday 7:00-8:30am, Sunday 7:30-8am. Big N Slims food truck will be available Saturday starting at 5:00pm at the Hotel Manning courtyard.

For more information contact: Villages of Van Buren 800-868-7822 / 319-293-7111 www.villagesofvanburen.com