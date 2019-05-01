Bike Auction

On Saturday May 4, 2019, the Mt Pleasant PD will have a bike auction along with a few other items. The auction will take place at 8:00 at the PD on the east side of the building at the big overhead garage.

There are approximately 60 good bikes from kids to adult size.

There are Huffy, Mongoose, Next, Schwinn, Roadmaster, Trek, Genesis, and other brand name bikes. There is a lot of approximately 40 that will go as one batch and is considered junk/scrap/bike parts.

Payment for any of the items can be in cash or local check. We will not take debit cards or credit cards. The below items will be sold first and then the bikes will be brought out one at a time.

There is a Bowflex Motivator and Nordic Trac for sale, both in decent shape and a set of Cross Country Skis

There is also some used but decent tires for sale: