Bicyclist Injured

A man from Australia was hit while riding a bicycle in Fairfield Thursday. 79 year old Steven Timm was air lifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City for treatment of injuries. He was biking west on Burlington Street just before 2 pm when he was hit by a car driven by 27 year old Ethan Ball of Cedar Rapids. Ball was driving in the westbound lane when Timm entered the lane. As Ball moved towards the center turn lane to give the bicyclist room, Timm turned left in front of the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.