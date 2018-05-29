Beverly Jeannette Blair

Beverly Jeannette Blair, 91, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on May 25, 2018 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was born July 31, 1926 in Mt. Sterling, Iowa to Russell Todd and Grace Amanda Carnahan Heald. She married Donald Miller Blair on November 2, 1946 in Mt. Sterling, Iowa. He passed away on January 21, 1992.

Beverly worked in Chicago at Skillsaw as a secretary during WWII. At the close of the war, Miller returned home and he and Beverly were married. She became a homemaker and a farmwife, and together they raised three children. As the kids were older she began working for Sullivan Drug in Keosauqua and continued for 20 years before retiring.

Beverly was very active with organizations in Van Buren County including PEO, the Red Hat Society, Town and Country Garden Club, Square Benders Square Dance Club, the C.R.S. Club, and several bowling leagues. She also enjoyed playing golf at the country club in Keosauqua. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, first attending in Mt. Sterling and eventually moving her membership to Keosauqua.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Richard) Hempel of Mountain View, Arkansas; two sons, Bill (Ronda) Blair of Des Moines, Iowa, Tim (Kim) Blair of Keosauqua; eleven grandchildren, Emily (Lyle) Beckemeyer, Anna (Jake) Johnson, Ariel (Taylor) Hinkle, Nathan (Angie) Blair, Steven (Kristi) Morische, Alesha (Tanner) Cox, Amanda (Brian) Magrum, Heather (Derek) Dove, Andrea (Kevin) Dalton, Melissa (Ryan) Foster, Earl Blair; 19 great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Maddie, Brooke, Matt, Rhys, Genesis, Malachi, Adelyn, Kynslee, Shelby, Jace, Andrew, Zander, Tyler, Lauren, Colin, Talan, Maddox, Gavin; brother, Glenn (Peggy) Heald of Auxvasse, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Luvene Heald; and sister, Betty Warrington.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Keosauqua United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. Burial will be at the Purdom Cemetery in Keosauqua. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with the family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. A memorial has been established to the Keosauqua United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.