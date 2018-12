Beulah “Pud” Swartzenduber

Beulah “Pud” Swartzenduber, 84, died peacefully on November 21, 2018. A memorial service is planned at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church on Saturday, December 29 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mennonite Central Committee or Cedar Valley Hospice. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.