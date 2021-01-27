Betty May Whippie

Betty May Whippie, 71, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Farmington, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home in Keokuk, Iowa.

She was born on May 8, 1949, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil Aaron and Dorothy Deane (Kruse) Rogers. On August 16, 1949, she married Lawrence Paul Whippie in Missouri.

Survivors include her husband: Larry; two sons: Michael (Cassie) Whippie of Keokuk, Iowa and Robert (Neysa) Whippie of Keokuk, Iowa; one step-daughter: Tabatha Meyers of Keokuk, Iowa; three grandchildren that she raised on her own; Amanda Westermeyer of Burlington, Iowa, Adam Westermeyer of Keokuk, Iowa and Alan Westermeyer of Keokuk, Iowa; one sister: Carolyn McAlister of Albia, Iowa; one brother: Dean (Nancy) Rogers of Scranton. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother and one sister.

Betty was a graduate of Albia Community High School. She worked as a secretary at Keokuk High School for over thirty years. She and her husband Larry were caretakers at Indian Lake Park in Farmington for years. Most of all, Betty enjoyed her grandchildren.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery rural Keokuk, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52656.

