Betty Louella (Waters) Inglebright, 91, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Danville Care Center in Danville.

Betty was born on November 17, 1928, in Henry County the daughter of Paul E. & Gladys E. (Morrison) Waters. She graduated from Mt Union High School in 1946 and went on to graduate from Burlington Beauty Academy in 1948. Betty was united in marriage to Keith Leslie Inglebright, he preceded her in death on June 16, 1974. Betty worked at Co-Ed Beauty Shop and after her children were raised she ran her beauty shop in her home called the Country Beauty Shop. Betty worked at Hawkeye Bank and Trust in Mt. Pleasant until her retirement. Betty was a member of the Finley Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Bruce) Brockway of Indianola, David Inglebright of Mt. Pleasant, Dennis Inglebright of Cedar Rapids, and Sara (Don) LeBlanc of Mt. Pleasant, 10 grandchildren, Brett and Ross Jordan, Kimberly (Kris) Anderson, Stacy (Nick) Sollie, Wesely Inglebright, Joshua and Allison Inglebright, Isaac LeBlanc, Hannah (Adam) Sturm and Xachary LeBlanc, 6 great-grandchildren, Marley, Andrew, Harrison, Adeline, Oakland and Parker, her brother, Dale (Harriett) Waters of Mt. Pleasant.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 sisters, Dorothy Haist and Marybelle Walker.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Lindsey Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery north of Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Finley Chapel United Methodist Church in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling her arrangements.