Betty Lou Canby

Betty Lou Canby, 80, of Winfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Born August 7, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of Ray and Gladys (Watson) Ross. She graduated from Winfield High School and attended Burlington School of Business.

Betty married Allen Rex Canby on January 3, 1959 at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. Following their wedding, Betty farmed with her husband southeast of Swedesburg. They had a 4,000 chicken laying house for several years. In 1997, they received the Century Farm award from the Iowa State Fair. After Allen’s death in 1999, Betty stayed on the family farm. In 2001, she moved to her new home in Winfield.

Betty was a 68 year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield where she also served as a deacon. She was a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Group. Betty was a 50 year charter member of Waco Women’s Club, a member of Birthday Club, Henry County Republican Women’s Club, and Lincoln Hall Club

Spending time with her family and grandchildren was one of Betty’s greatest joys. She loved spending time with numerous friends including her coffee group and her card playing group. Betty also made lots of cards and enjoyed crafts.

Survivors include Betty’s children: Dr. Craig (Lisa) Canby of Norwalk, Iowa, Diane (Mike) Holt of Jackson, Michigan, and Fay (Jim) Strait of Urbandale, Iowa. Her grandchildren: Lauren Canby, Rachel Canby, Rainey Hamlin, Jack Strait, and Cortland Strait. One great grandchild: Adalynn DeMoss. One sister: Judi (Carl) Schieffelbein.

Besides her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Eric Canby, her brother and sister in law, Jerry and Jean Ross, and her parents.

Private family memorial services and burial in the Winfield Scott Cemetery. Due to the pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held for the public at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Betty. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Betty’s family and arrangements.