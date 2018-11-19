Betty J. Brumwell Buchmayer

Betty J. Brumwell Buchmayer, 85, of Solon, died Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon, surrounded by her heartbroken family. She was born January 31, 1933 in Washington D.C. to John Stakes and Helen Genevieve Gibson Thomas.

She graduated from high school in Washington, D.C. and then met and married Vernon L. Brumwell of Iowa. To this union, five children were born. They divorced in 1968. She took a chance on love again and married DeWayne A. Lamansky October 19, 1979 in Iowa City, and he died September 3, 1992 after a very short illness. She married Raymond Buchmayer on February 14, 2004 in Solon and he died March 23, 2013.

She worked as a nurse’s aide at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City for several years, then as a nursing assistant in labor and delivery for the OB/GYN Clinic at Towncrest for 27 years. She was a member of the Solon United Methodist Church, was Sunday School Superintendent and taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she was past president and vice-president and was the historian for many years. She volunteered at “Rock and Read” at the Solon School, was the Den Mother to Pack 120, and enjoyed Senior Dining at her church.

She loved to dance, listen to music, quilt, was a beautiful seamstress, was a voracious reader, loved anytime with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved going for walks with her dog Mischief, who helped fill the lonely days after her husband, Ray died.

Besides Mischief, she is survived by five children, Elaine (Clarence) Rothmeyer of Mt. Carmel, Wayne (Katherine) Brumwell of Yarmouth, John (Michele) Brumwell of Keller, TX, Susan (Russ) Grover of Racine, WI, and James (Rita) Brumwell of Solon, 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 5 step-children, Craig, Neil, Brian, Vikki and Jill Lamansky, one sister, Jean (Harlan) Brumwell of Cedar Rapids, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, step-father Michael Bravchok, one sister, Mary King and one brother, John S. Thomas.

Funeral services for Mrs. Buchmayer will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 24, at the Solon United Methodist Church. Rev. Ken Ferguson will officiate with interment being held in Oakland Cemetery, Solon. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Friday evening at the church. Memorials have been established for the Solon Library and the Solon Fire and Rescue.

Betty was proof of what a difference one beautiful life could make.

