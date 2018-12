Betty Carlson

Betty E. Carlson 96, of Olds passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held in January of 2019 further times will be announced later.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com