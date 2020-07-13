Beth A. Sandersfeld

Beth A. Sandersfeld, 64, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:30 am. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, with Rev. Earl Swigart officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Salem East Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.