Best OT Reunion in at Least 10 Years!

The 2019 Midwest Old Threshers Reunion is looking like the best in a long time. In fact Administrator Terry McWilliams said they had the best attendance in the last 10 years. McWilliams won’t have a financial report until the end of September but he said hard ticket sales of the five day passes and the one day tickets totaled 36,150 visitors. And that doesn’t take into account multiple visits on the five day passes. All four country music shows sold out the reserve seating and concert goers overflowed the grandstand each night. McWilliams said food and souvenir sales appeared to be high and according to Henry County Emergency Services, ambulance calls to the grounds were low. McWilliams did say there was one major plumbing issue that necessitated bringing in some port-a-potties for Sunday and Monday. But overall thanks to all the volunteers and Mother Nature it was a great reunion.