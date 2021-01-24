Bessie Jane Smith

Bessie Jane Smith, 89, of Argyle, Iowa, passed away at 4:34 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at The Madison in Fort Madison, Iowa.

She was born on October 11, 1931 in Keokuk, Iowa the daughter of William H. and Nellie M. (Beckett) Richey. On January 7, 1950, she married Louis R. Smith at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1998.

Survivors include one son: Stephen (Patsy) Smith; four daughters: Christine Brotherton, Kathy Smith, Penny (Jeff) Mitchell and Peggy Smith (Kevin); eight grandchildren: Denise Kemper, Chad Brotherton, Jacob Smith, Misty Casey, Nichole Loges, Levi Smith, Justin Thompson and Ethan Thompson; fourteen great grandchildren; five great – great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Louis; sons-in-law: Melvin Brotherton and Ron Thompson and sister: Evla.

Bessie was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed field work with the tractor, quilting, bowling and going to the Iowa State Fair.

A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church in Argyle. The service will be live streamed on Argyle Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page.

Burial will be at Argyle Memorial Gardens.

A memorial has been established in her memory for the Argyle Presbyterian Church or Argyle Memorial Gardens and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52656.

