Bertha C. Witte

Bertha C. Witte, 93, of the West Point Care Center, formerly of Salem, Iowa, passed away at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the West Point Care Center.

She was born on June 10, 1927 in St. Paul, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Bernadine (Mueller) Dingman. On October 6, 1947, she married Ignatius J. Witte at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa. They shared sixty years of marriage before his death on December 6, 2007.

Survivors include her three daughters: Kathy Boeding of West Point, Iowa; Pat (Joe) Hackett of Kingsley, Iowa and Sue Myers of Donnellson, Iowa; three sons: John (Linda Sue) Witte, of Bluffton, South Carolina, Gary (Cathy) Witte of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Jim (Michelle) Witte of Pearland, Texas; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and four great – great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers: Adolph, Ernest and Andrew Dingman; three sisters: Adelaide Dingman, Barbara Kruse and Pauline Fedler and two sons-in-law: Don Boeding and Dan Myers.

Bertha was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in West Point, Iowa. She was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul, Iowa, the former Madonna Circle of the Daughters of Isabella, St. James Quilters, West Point American Legion Auxiliary and Boots and Umbrellas Card Club. She was a devoted wife and mother, helping her husband on their farm north of St. Paul, where they raised their six children. She had a large garden, enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing for her family. In her retirement years, she enjoyed tending to her flowers, traveling, quilting, playing cards and fishing. She especially loved her grandchildren, attending their actives and watching their families grow. Her happier moments were when she was surrounded by all of her family members.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Dan Dorau as celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in St. Paul.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. James Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.