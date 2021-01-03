Bernice I. Hammer

Bernice I. Hammer, 92, of SunnyBrook Assisted Living in Fort Madison, formerly of Donnellson, passed away at 9:40 P.M. Friday January 1, 2021 at Sunnybrook.

Born January 14, 1928 at Douds, Iowa the daughter of Paul and Florence I. (Horn) Reneker. On November 24, 1948 at Douds, Iowa she married Victor Hammer. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2004.

Survivors include two sons: Randy (Lisa) Hammer and Dennis (Deb) Hammer both of Donnellson; A.F.S son: Roberto (Cecilia) Arguello; three grandchildren: Doug (Jane) Hammer, Kelsey (Jason) Hammer-Parks and Krista (Jordan) Bash; two step-grandsons: Tyler (Alex) Ullrich and Shane McGraw; great grandchildren: Carson, Charlie and Hannah Hammer; Mia and Crue Bash. Also surviving are six step grandchildren; her sister Beverly Boley of Birmingham, Iowa, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister: Bonnie Wilkens and brother: Don Reneker.

Bernice was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Chapter C.K. TTT for over 5o years. She was very involved in the A.F.S. Program, her church and the community of Donnellson. She served on the Donnellson Apple Daze and Fall Festival Committees. Bernice taught at the Donnellson Elementary School. She was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeye and Richard Petty NASCAR fan. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

Friends may call after 12 noon Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Rev. Robert Molsberry officiating. The funeral service will be posted on her Tribute Wall at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be in the Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ or the Central Lee Foundation.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.