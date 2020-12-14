Beason Set to Be Named Panther Softball Coach

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Following Troy Mears’ departure as Mount Pleasant’s head softball coach the Mount Pleasant Community School District is set to approve Michael Beason as the next head coach of the program, the district has announced.

Mears had been the leader at Mount Pleasant since 2014, orchestrating multiple conference championships and trips to the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

Mears stepped down from the position earlier this fall.

Beason will inherit a group that finished last year 4-18, but does return a strong core of players including senior Grace Kelly and underclassman Emma Starr, Kylee Roen and Ella McNamee.

The appointment of Beason as head coach is expected to be finalized at the Mount Pleasant Community School Board meeting tonight.

The meeting is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. at the high school media center.