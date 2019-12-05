Barbara Pruett (final arrangements)

Barbara J. Pruett, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly Oquawka, Il, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Park Place Elder Care.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mama’s Place (formerly known as the Eagle’s Club) in Oquawka. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to EveryStep Hospice of Mt. Pleasant. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born July 7, 1929, in Oquawka. Barbara Jean was the daughter of James William and Marjorie Jean (Brown) DeLaBar. She was a graduate of Oquawka High School. On October 24, 1947, Barbara married Wilbur Leo Pruett in Oquawka. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2019.

Putting her family first, Barbara was a farmer’s wife, mother, and homemaker.

Barbara is survived by five children, Clarence “Jack” (Lou) Pruett of Oquawka, IL, Rebecca “Beck” (James) DeWitt of Canton, IL, Charles Pruett of Clinton, NC, Linda (Rich) Kulp of Oquawka, IL, and Donna (Ed) Whalen of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a brother, Jim (Norma) DeLaBar of Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie DeLaBar of Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one brother, Ed DeLaBar; and a daughter-in-law, Colleen Pruett.