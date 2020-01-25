Barbara Lucille Shelman

Barbara Lucille Shelman, 86, of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at her home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Olds United Church of Christ. Burial will be in North Wayne Cemetery. Following the burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established for the Olds United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly The Honts Funeral Home, is caring for Barbara’s arrangements and her family.

Barbara L. Shelman was born on December 25, 1933 in Morning Sun, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Wilson) Jackson. Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Morning Sun High School. On September 9, 1954, Barbara was united in marriage to Miles Edward Shelman. Barbara had worked as a sales clerk for Schramm’s Department Store prior to her marriage. When her children were older she worked at Parkview Nursing Home in Wayland as part of the kitchen/dining room staff. She was a very active member of Olds United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed volunteering at the church and WACO schools, crafting, reading, ceramics, and collecting Precious Moments. Her greatest enjoyment was the time spent attending her children and grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her children, Miles Keith (Mary Jo) Shelman of Mt. Pleasant, Kenneth (Barbara J. Shelman) of Olds, and Jeanine Shelman-Ward (Douglas Ward) of Ankeny; eight grandchildren, Brandan (Kate) Shelman, Miles Adam Shelman, Spencer (Katrina) Shelman, Kathryn Ann Shelman, Gretchen Shelman, Ryan (Stacy) Shelman, Nathan (Kylie) Shelman, Drew Ward (Addie Crawford) and Darrian Ward; five great-grandchildren, Myranda Weiss, Kaiya Shelman, Landry Shelman, Keaton Shelman and Kensly Shelman; sister, Pauline Neff and several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Michael David Shelman; three sisters, Mary Varvel, Betty Keith and Charlotte Parkhurst and one brother, Dean Jackson.