Band Concert and More!

The first Mount Pleasant Community band concert in Central Park will be Thursday, June 13th at 7 pm. The local PEO chapters are serving Pies in the Park and the Mt. Pleasant IMPACT group will be sponsoring some coloring and art activities for kids and adults. Here is the program for this week’s concert…..

Torch of Liberty March by Karl King

Fanfare for the the Unsung Hero by Matt Conway

The Magnificent Seven Theme Arr. by Michael Sweeney

Mars & Chorale from Jupiter from the Planets Suite by Holst

Military Escort March by Henry Fillmore

Lullabye (Waltz for Band) by Randall Standridge

Beatles Set: Twist and Shout – Get Back Arr. Doug Adams/Michael Sweeney

Coast Guards March by Karl King