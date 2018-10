Band 3rd in Weekend Invitational

Saturday night the Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band traveled to the Peoria area to competed at the Dunlap Marching Eagles Invitational. Performing before a panel of judges from Tennesee, Ohio and Illinois, the band placed third.

The next competition for the Panther Marching Band is October 6 at the Parade of Champions at Clark County High School in Kahoka, Missouri.