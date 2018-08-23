AUGUST 23, 2018Written by John Kuhens on August 23, 2018
Fall sports seasons get started tonight at Mt. Pleasant High School, here is the schedule of games coming up:
Tonight at 5:45pm Volleyball: Freshman Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant
5:45pm Volleyball: JV Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant High
7:30pm Volleyball: Varsity Match vs. Ottumwa @ Mount Pleasant
The Panthers are coming off of a 13-19 record last season and have quite a few new people in their lineup. Last year in their season opener played at Ottumwa the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 3 games to one. The next action for M.P. will be Saturday at a varsity Invitational at Grinnell, MPHS will be joined by Carlisle, Clear Creek Amana, Dallas Center – Grimes, East Marshall, Grinnell, Iowa Valley Community, Lynnville-Sully, Norwalk, South Tama, Washington, and West Liberty, play will begin at 9 am.
Tonight at 6:00pm the MPHS JV football team vs. Clear Creek Amana @ Clear Creek Amana High School.
HERE IS THE LINEUP OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES FOR TONIGHT, THESE ARE ALL NON-DISTRICT GAMES.
CLASS 4A:
Prairie, Cedar Rapids at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Muscatine at Davenport, Central
CLASS 3A:
North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock
Friday night the MPHS football team coming off a 6-3 record in 2017 will host Clear Creek Amana @ Mapleleaf Athletic Complex, the Clippers were 3-6 last year. The freshman teams of both schools will play at 5 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 6:30 pm with the pregame show. Make sure you tune into KILJ-FM for the statewide high school football scoreboard beginning at 10 pm each and every Friday night during the regular season.
|Offense
|Position
|Starter
|Back-up
|QB
|Zach Beason
|Brody Bender
|HB
|Levi Puig
|Logan Bass
|TB
|Tucker Johnson
|Kyle Samples
|WR
|Chase Lamm
|Chase Williamson
|WR
|Rylan Seberg
|Tate Shull
|SLOT
|Tate Shull
|Jacob Stukerjurgen
|TE
|Jayden Davis
|James DeMeyer
|C
|Brett Baccam
|Cooper Pullis
|RG
|Drake Fox
|Riley McQuggin
|LG
|Cooper Pullis
|Drake Smith
|RT
|Garrett Maddy
|Tristian Scovel
|LT
|Keegan Kohorst
|Henry Lutovsky
|Place Kicker
|David Blancas
|Khang Truong
|Defense
|Position
|Starter
|Back-up
|DE
|Keegan Kohorst
|Zach Beason
|LT
|Tristian Scovel
|Drake Fox
|RT
|Garrett Maddy
|Cooper Pullis
|DE
|Logan Bass
|Brennan Bender
|Sam
|Levi Puig
|Kale Schuff
|Mike
|James DeMeyer
|Klayton Kleinkopf
|Will
|Jayden Davis
|Bryce Anderson
|Rt Safety
|Jacob Stukerjurgen
|Chase Williamson
|Lt Safety
|Tucker Johnson
|Brody Bender
|LC
|Chase Lamm
|Quenton Sims
|RC
|Tate Shull
|Rylan Seberg
|Punter
|Chase Lamm
|Bryce Anderson
|Snapper
|Zach Beason
|James DeMeyer
The Mt. Pleasant Bowling Association will be having league organizational meetings as follows:
Squaw league – women’s league – Tonight 6:30 at the Iris Bowling Center.
Youth Bowling leagues – youth age 5-18 – Friday and Saturday, August 24 & 25 from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Alleys.
Sunday Night Mixed League – coed adult league – Sunday August 26 at 6:30 at the Alleys. Meeting agendas will include setting weekly fees, season calendar and voting on league rules. New bowlers should attend meetings and they will help you get started.